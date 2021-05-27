Somalia's political leaders sign agreement resolving impasse out elections

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and regional state presidents have signed an agreement resolving an impasse over holding elections, the state-run television station said on its Twitter account.

Parliament was supposed to elect a new president on Feb. 8, but the process was delayed because the selection of new lawmakers by clan elders in December was also held up by, among other issues, a dispute over the composition of an election committee to conduct the vote.

"The prime minister and state leaders signed the election agreement," Somalia News Agency said on Twitter.

