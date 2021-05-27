Left Menu

BJP, RSS missing on ground in helping people affected by COVID-19: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:46 IST
BJP, RSS missing on ground in helping people affected by COVID-19: Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP and RSS workers were missing from work in providing relief to the people facing hardships amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and claimed that his party's members have been helping people.

''In the entire state, BJP and RSS men are missing from providing relief to people facing hardships due to the pandemic. Only SP workers are helping people in all possible ways following COVID protocol,'' Yadav said in a statement issued here.

He said SP workers have been directed to reach out to people in need of help and share their grievances with the district administration.

At many places ambulances were arranged by party members for the patients, the former chief minister added.

Through 'Samajwadi Rasoi', patients and their family were given free of cost food, he said, adding that the SP always stood with the people in difficult times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021