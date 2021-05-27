BJP's Maharashtra unit starts digital campaign 'The Fifth Pillar' to extend help to people
BJP's Maharashtra unit has started a digital campaign, 'The Fifth Pillar', to provide a platform to people to raise their concerns on social media following the coronavirus pandemic and Cyclone Tauktae affecting the state, senior party leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.
Sharing the details, Fadnavis said the idea behind the campaign is to bring out the ''actual ground realities'' of the state in the wake of the pandemic and the cyclone by giving a platform to the people and providing all necessary help to them.
He said there are dedicated pages on Facebook and YouTube where people can raise their concerns and issues.
''Following the second wave of coronavirus and the cyclone, the claims of relief work done by the government and the administration are far from the ground reality of the damage and what people suffered. With this campaign we want to bring out the real picture so that the people can get what is due to them,'' said Fadnavis who had travelled to districts impacted by the cyclone. This campaign will work like a citizen journalist platform where people can post videos, pictures and their remarks while detailing the ground realities. The idea is to give the rural people of the state a platform to express their pain and to raise their demands so that all necessary help can be provided them, he said.
Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda instructed all state units of the party to mark the seventh anniversary of the Modi government at the Centre by carrying out preventive Covid and relief activities in one lakh villages across the country on May 30.
