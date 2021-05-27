Former MLA resigns from SAD

Ludhiana, May 27 (PTI ) Former MLA and senior SAD leader Jagjivan Singh Khirnia on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party. Addressing the media here, the ex-Samrala legislator said, ''We participated in all agitations and 'morchas' launched by the party. But now the party leadership is ignoring dedicated and sincere workers.'' He said recently Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal brought a man, who has a Congress background, as incharge of the Samrala constituency without taking him into confidence. Khirnia said he would contest the next Assembly elections from the constituency but refused to disclose whether he will be contesting from any other party or as an independent. It will be decided in a meeting of his supporters, he said.

Khirnia was elected as a SAD MLA from the Ludhiana’s Samrala Assembly constituency in 2007.

