Left Menu

Fadnavis takes responsibility of 100 children orphaned due to COVID-19

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said he was accepting guardianship of 100 children who lost their parents to COVID-19.He was speaking after the inauguration of Sobat guardianship initiative launched by former Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi here.Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said he will accept guardianship of 100 orphans registered with the initiative.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:40 IST
Fadnavis takes responsibility of 100 children orphaned due to COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said he was accepting guardianship of 100 children who lost their parents to COVID-19.

He was speaking after the inauguration of `Sobat guardianship initiative' launched by former Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi here.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said he will accept guardianship of 100 orphans registered with the initiative. He will also take responsibility of every child orphaned due to COVID-19 and registering with the project from his South-West Nagpur Assembly Constituency, he said.

The initiative was launched to mark Union minister Nitin Gadkari's birthday. Gadkari himself was not present.

Fadnavis praised the senior BJP leader, saying he stepped in when the COVID-19 situation went out of control in Nagpur and Vidarbha, and arranged oxygen supply, ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021