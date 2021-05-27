Left Menu

White House, lawmakers to work on infrastructure next week -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:38 IST
White House, lawmakers to work on infrastructure next week -White House
  United States
  • United States

The White House said on Thursday it was concerned the Republican infrastructure proposal does not provide substantial new funds and it was not clear on how the plan would be paid for.

"We are also continuing to explore other proposals that we hope will emerge," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. She said the Biden administration would work with Congress next week to negotiate a plan.

