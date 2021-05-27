Delhi Dy CM Sisodia inaugurates drive-through vaccination camp for 18+ group in Saket

A two-day drive-through vaccination camp for people in the age group of 18-44 years was inaugurated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Saket on Thursday, officials said.

The camp, located in a parking lot of a plush mall, is run by a leading private facility in partnership with an NGO, they said.

''Deputy CM Manish Sisodia opened a temporary drive-through vaccination centre, dedicated for the age group of 18-44 years. It will run for two days,'' a spokesperson of Fortis hospital said, adding, it is located at Select City Walk mall.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had opened Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka.

''The Saket camp will run till tomorrow, the timing being 10 am to 4 pm. Each dose will cost Rs 1,450. Our aim is to administer the Covaxin to over 400 people in this period. The camp has been organised in partnership with the NGO, United By Blood, which are running it at Saket Mall only for two days,'' the spokesperson said.

Beneficiaries can register themselves through the website of the NGO and can pay both in cash as well as online, she said.

''The drive-through vaccination addresses many safety concerns for people, as we understand their hesitancy in visiting hospitals. Fortis Healthcare has conducted this drive in the safest possible manner ensuring minimum contact,'' the spokesperson said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi, in a vaccination bulletin issued online on Wednesday evening, had said, ''For the 18-44 age group, we were vaccinating over 80,000 people per day till a few days ago, but now it has totally halted, as we don't have doses for this category of beneficiaries''.

Vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group is now being done only at private hospitals, and a dose of vaccine is being priced there between Rs 800 to Rs 1,350, which many in Delhi cannot afford, she had said.

