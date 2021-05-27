Left Menu

Jaishankar meets leaders from US corporate sector

Most of the engagements of the external affairs minister on Thursday are closed for the press.Jaishankar arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, as part of Indias first Cabinet-level visit to the US.

File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met members of the American corporate sector during which he was briefed on the COVID-19 assistance being carried out by US businesses.

''Minister Jaishankar was briefed on United States companies ongoing support to assist COVID-19 relief efforts in India, vaccine access and further ways to build healthcare infrastructure together,'' US India Business Council said in a tweet.

The meeting organised by USIBC, which is part of US Chambers of Commerce, was described as a ''productive'' one. Most of the engagements of the external affairs minister on Thursday are closed for the press.

Jaishankar arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, as part of India's first Cabinet-level visit to the US. During his three-day stay here, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his American counterpart Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, along with other key members of the Biden administration.

On Wednesday night, among others, he had a meeting with Congressman Brad Sherman, Co-Chair of House India Caucus.

