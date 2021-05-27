Canada supports U.S. efforts to seek origins of COVID-19 -PM Trudeau
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 27-05-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 23:00 IST
Canada backs U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to get to the bottom of the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday. "We support the call by the United states and others to better understand the origins of COVID-19," Trudeau told reporters.
"I know there are a lot of theories out there, but we need to make sure we're getting to a full and complete airing of the facts to actually understand what happened and how to make sure it never happens again," he added.
