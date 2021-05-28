Help pours in for inmates of cyclone-damaged old age home

Inmates of a cyclone-damaged old age home in Palghar, one of them a woman who has taught Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj, received prompt help from politicians and social organisations after their plight came to light.

The Thane-Palghar district unit of the Raj Thackeray- led MNS on Thursday said it will take responsibility to look after all the 29 residents of the old age home at Vasai, which has been extensively damaged in the recent cyclone Tauktae, till the structure is repaired.

One of the senior citizens lodged at the facility is Suman Randive, who said she has taught the Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, during their schools days in Mumbai.

Help started pouring in for the inmates after the media highlighted their plight.

Shiv Sena youth wing president and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray sent a team to the home for elders to provide them daily provisions and other help, local leaders of the party said.

In the morning Raj Thackeray spoke to Randive, who is wheelchair-bound, and assured all help.

During the conversation, Randive said she requested Raj Thackeray to visit her and he agreed to do so after the coronavirus pandemic gets over.

Raj Thackeray told Randive that he has instructed Avinash Jadhav, the chief of the MNS Thane and Palghar district unit, to provide all necessary to the inmates.

Jadhav, who visited the facility, said his party will look after the senior citizens.

''As a first measure they would be shifted to a place where they will feel comfortable. They will be provided with food and medical care,'' Jadhav said.

Meanwhile, the old age home is being repaired with assistance from various sections of the society, including political leaders.

