SJM convenor shares video questioning social media's power to regulate speech

Swadeshi Jagran Manch convenor Ashwani Mahajan on Thursday endorsed a video purportedly showing French President Emmanuel Macron questioning how social media platforms can decide who can speak and who cannot in a democracy. Mahajan's apparent endorsement came in the form of his sharing the video amid an escalating war of words between the Centre and the social media giant, Twitter.

In the video, Macron is purportedly heard slamming social media platforms for banning former US President Donald Trump after the US Capitol siege protest on January 6. “Food for thought @narendramodi @AmitShah,” Mahajan tweeted, sharing the French president’s purported video.

Advertisement

In this video, Macron is heard telling the host that he does not want to live in a democracy “where the key decisions and the decision about the point of time to cut your mic to be sure that Ben is not in the situation to speak anymore because of the speech is decided by a private player, a private social network”. “I want it to be decided by a law voted by your representative or by regulation, a governance democratically discussed and approved by democratic leaders,” Macron adds. Commenting on Macron’s purported video, Mahajan said on the microblogging site, “This video is an important lesson for heads of the governments all over the world, what social media giants can do with the freedom of expression!” PTI PK RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)