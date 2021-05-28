U.S. prosecutors investigating whether Ukrainians interfered in 2020 election -NY Times
Federal prosecutors are investigating whether current and former Ukrainian officials unlawfully interfered in the U.S. presidential election, including by using former President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani to spread misleading claims about current President Joe Biden, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The criminal investigation, which began during the final months of the Trump administration, is being handled by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, the New York Times reported. The inquiry is separate from an ongoing criminal investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, the newspaper reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
