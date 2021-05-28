Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

France's Macron seeks forgiveness over Rwandan genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognised his country's role in the Rwandan genocide and hoped for forgiveness at a memorial in Kigali on Thursday, seeking to reset relations after years of Rwandan accusations that France was complicit in the 1994 atrocities. "Only those who went through that night can perhaps forgive, and in doing so give the gift of forgiveness," Macron said at the Gisozi genocide memorial, where more than 250,000 victims are buried. Rows of skulls lie there in a mass tomb and the names of the victims are inscribed on a black wall.

U.S. prosecutors investigating whether Ukrainians interfered in 2020 election -NY Times

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether current and former Ukrainian officials unlawfully interfered in the U.S. presidential election, including by using former President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani to spread misleading claims about current President Joe Biden, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The criminal investigation, which began during the final months of the Trump administration, is being handled by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, the New York Times reported.

Reporters Without Borders holds protest against Belarus blogger arrest

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Thursday held a protest against the treatment of journalists by Belarus at the country's border with Lithuania, while the leader of Belarus opposition in exile called for more protests on Saturday. On Sunday Belarus forcibly landed a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius and arrested the opposition blogger Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, who were on board.

U.N. launches investigation into whether Israel, Hamas committed crimes

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to launch an international investigation into alleged crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza. The independent investigation will have a broad mandate to look into all alleged violations, not just in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during hostilities that were halted by a ceasefire on May 21.

Exclusive: Turkey pushed NATO allies into softening outrage over Belarus plane, diplomats say

Turkey pushed NATO allies into watering down an official reaction to the forced landing by Belarus of a passenger plane and the detention of a dissident journalist on Sunday, two diplomats familiar with the matter told Reuters. NATO's 30 allies released a two-paragraph statement on Wednesday condemning the forcing down of a Ryanair flight to arrest journalist Roman Protasevich but did not include any punitive steps that Baltic allies and Poland had pressed for.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates explore changes to charitable foundation - WSJ

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are discussing changes to the structure of their foundation to add more governance and independence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce earlier this month after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

Syria's Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote, in election the West calls fraudulent

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of the votes in an election that will extend his rule over a country ruined by war but which opponents and the West say was marked by fraud. Assad's government says the election on Wednesday shows Syria is functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million people - about half the population - from their homes.

No relation to reality: UK PM Johnson brushes off ex-aide's claims

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday brushed aside allegations from his former chief aide that his failings had caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from COVID-19, saying "some of the commentary" bore no relation to reality. Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's right-hand man until late last year, delivered a withering attack on his former boss during seven hours of testimony before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, casting Johnson as incompetent, disorganised and unfit to be the prime minister.

Libyan townsfolk hope unity rule will end their isolation

In Libya's Bani Walid, flags of ousted autocrat Muammar Gaddafi still fly in some places and streets are ragged with neglect, but its residents have new hope for their town and country. During a recent visit by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, head of a new unity government, people waved olive branches as his armoured motorcade passed through the town, which has long been isolated by political disputes. Children raised two fingers in a 'v' for victory and peace.

U.S. outraged by violence against Iraqi demonstrators -State Department

The United States is outraged that peaceful Iraqi demonstrators demanding reform were met with threats and "brutal violence," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Thursday. One person died and several were injured on Tuesday when Iraqi security forces fired live rounds in the air to disperse anti-government protests in central Baghdad, according to security and medical sources.

