PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 08:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to pioneering Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.
Tributes to the great freedom fighter and patriot Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Modi tweeted.
Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially to parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views.
