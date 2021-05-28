Left Menu

Vice President pays tributes Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 11:29 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, saying his sacrifices for India's independence will continue to be a lasting source of inspiration.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially to parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views.

''My tributes to the great freedom fighter and social reformer, Swatantryaveer Savarkar on his jayanti today. His sacrifices for India's independence and efforts to strengthen social harmony and unity by eradication of casteism will continue to be a lasting source of inspiration,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

