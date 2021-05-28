Hungary seeks new bilateral ties with Britain, Orban says ahead of Johnson meeting
Hungarian premier Viktor Orban said on Friday his country needs to build new bilateral links with Britain, lamenting the loss of an ally in the European Union ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "We agreed on many things, which created a sort of balance in the EU," Orban told public radio.
"We agreed on many things, which created a sort of balance in the EU," Orban told public radio. "We are weaker without them... But the question now is where their place will be in the world. We need to build new bilateral cooperation."
