Left Menu

Hungary seeks new bilateral ties with Britain, Orban says ahead of Johnson meeting

Hungarian premier Viktor Orban said on Friday his country needs to build new bilateral links with Britain, lamenting the loss of an ally in the European Union ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "We agreed on many things, which created a sort of balance in the EU," Orban told public radio.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-05-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 11:36 IST
Hungary seeks new bilateral ties with Britain, Orban says ahead of Johnson meeting
File photo. Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian premier Viktor Orban said on Friday his country needs to build new bilateral links with Britain, lamenting the loss of an ally in the European Union ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"We agreed on many things, which created a sort of balance in the EU," Orban told public radio. "We are weaker without them... But the question now is where their place will be in the world. We need to build new bilateral cooperation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021