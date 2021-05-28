Left Menu

UK needs ties with EU members, minister says before Orban meeting

Britain's business minister said he does not endorse the anti-immigrant views of Viktor Orban, but the Hungarian leader is visiting London to help the United Kingdom deepen post-Brexit ties with members of the European Union. I think Viktor Orban's views on migrants are things that I would not endorse in any way," Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News.

28-05-2021
File photo. Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
Britain's business minister said he does not endorse the anti-immigrant views of Viktor Orban, but the Hungarian leader is visiting London to help the United Kingdom deepen post-Brexit ties with members of the European Union. Orban is due to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later on Friday.

"We have to speak to all sorts of people, all sorts of leaders across the world, whose values we don't necessarily share. I think Viktor Orban's views on migrants are things that I would not endorse in any way," Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News. "Having said that, I think we have to engage with the EU ... And in this post-Brexit world I think it's absolutely right for us to be building bilateral relations with countries in the EU, I think it's completely reasonable to do that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

