Left Menu

China congratulates Syria's Assad on reelection

China on Friday congratulated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for winning a fourth term in an election that opponents and the West say was marred by fraud. Assad's years as president have been defined by a decade-old conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million people - about half the population - from their homes.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 14:33 IST
China congratulates Syria's Assad on reelection
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • China

China on Friday congratulated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for winning a fourth term in an election that opponents and the West say was marred by fraud. Although criticized by the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and Britain, the Syrian leader continues to enjoy strong support from China.

The Syrian parliament announced on Thursday that Assad won Wednesday's election with over 95% of the votes. "China and Syria are traditional good friends," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday, as he extended the Asian giant's well-wishes to Assad.

"China firmly supports Syria in the safeguarding of its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity," he added. Assad's years as president have been defined by a decade-old conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million people - about half the population - from their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021