Diya Kumari nominated as member of IPU panel

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari has been nominated as a member of the Bureau of Inter-Parliamentary Union IPU Standing Committee of United Nations Affairs, she said in statement.I am indeed honoured to be nominated as a member of Bureau of IPU Standing Committee of UN Affairs. IPU is an international organisation of national MPs of 179 countries.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:11 IST
Diya Kumari nominated as member of IPU panel
Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari has been nominated as a member of the Bureau of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Standing Committee of United Nations Affairs, she said in statement.

''I am indeed honoured to be nominated as a member of Bureau of IPU Standing Committee of UN Affairs. This comes at a crucial time when the nation is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic,'' Kumari said in the statement.

Parliament's effective response to emergency health crises, implementing effective policies and judiciously managing public resources will help us build a better tomorrow, she said. IPU is an international organisation of national MPs of 179 countries. IPU facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.

Devdiscourse

