Smriti Irani visits Amethi, takes stock of coronavirus arrangements

She took the locals by surprise when she reached Raghu Shukul village of Jagdishpur unannounced to meet families of four people who had died from coronavirus. District Magistrate Arun Kumar, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh and Chief Medical Officer CMO Dr Ashutosh Dubey accompanied the MP during her visit.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:14 IST
Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday paid a surprise visit to Amethi, her parliamentary constituency, to take stock of the arrangements to tackle coronavirus. She took the locals by surprise when she reached Raghu Shukul village of Jagdishpur unannounced to meet families of four people who had died from coronavirus. She later went to Mohona Paschim village in Jagdishpur, where Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Vijay Kumar Shukla had died and met his family members. Inspecting the Jagdishpur Community Health Centre, she enquired about medical facilities provided to patients and told officials to ensure that there was no inconvenience to the patients. District Magistrate Arun Kumar, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ashutosh Dubey accompanied the MP during her visit. The CMO told her in detail about the medical facilities. She instructed the district magistrate that necessary medical facilities, including an ultrasound, should be provided here.

