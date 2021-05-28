Left Menu

French policewoman badly wounded in attack in western France - BFM TV

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:17 IST
An assailant attacked and badly wounded a policewoman on Friday in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre in western France, BFM TV reported on Friday.

The attacker was on the run, the news channel reported. Police said an operation was under way in the town and urged the public to stay away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

