French policewoman badly wounded in attack in western France - BFM TV

An assailant attacked and badly wounded a policewoman on Friday in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre in western France, BFM TV reported on Friday.

The attacker was on the run, the news channel reported. Police said an operation was under way in the town and urged the public to stay away.

Advertisement

Also Read: France adds Bahrain, Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay to list of COVID risk countries

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)