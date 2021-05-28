Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

From Jersey Shore to Great Barrier Reef, businesses ask: Where's the help?

For more than a year, New Jersey restaurateur Marilyn Schlossbach has been waiting for this moment: The U.S. Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the Jersey Shore's summer season, and the state is finally lifting indoor capacity limits as the coronavirus pandemic eases. But the 56-year-old is pulling tables off the dining room floor, closing one of her restaurants an extra day a week and postponing the seasonal opening of another – all because she cannot find enough workers to operate her eateries.

Environmentalists condemn Biden's backing of Alaska oil drilling project

Environmental groups have condemned the Biden administration's defense of a proposed ConocoPhillips oil development in Alaska, a drilling project approved under former President Donald Trump. Climate activists had previously said they were encouraged that upon taking office in January, President Joe Biden signed an order to rejoin the Paris Accord and revoked federal permits for the Keystone XL oil pipeline. Both issues were priorities for environmental activists.

Fallen Capitol Police officer's mother urges senators to back probe

The mother of a police officer who died after battling a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol is seeking meetings with Republican senators to urge them to vote for a commission to probe the riot, a spokeswoman for one of the senators said. Gladys Sicknick, the mother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, will meet on Thursday with Republican Senator Susan Collins, the lawmaker's spokeswoman said. Collins is one of only a few Republican senators who have said they favor a commission.

Summer's about to start in America. So is sticker shock

With coronavirus cases plummeting and 1.8 million U.S. residents getting vaccinated each day, more Americans plan this upcoming Memorial Day weekend to get back to old pleasures like friends over, evenings out, travel and afternoons at a ball game. They will also encounter something new and less pleasant: rising prices.

Biden to sign order to combat anti-Asian American bias

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday addressing a rise in acts of anti-Asian bias and violence in the United States, the White House said. The order will establish the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, and expand language access and strengthen economic security and opportunity for those communities, it said https://bit.ly/3yI1bcV in a statement.

U.S. lawmakers probe Kabbage, BlueVine and partner banks over pandemic loans -letters

U.S. lawmakers have opened an investigation into financial technology companies Kabbage Inc and BlueVine and their partner banks for their roles in distributing billions of dollars in pandemic aid to small businesses, according to letters seen by Reuters. The investigation, due to be announced on Friday, highlights how an unprecedented $780 billion loan program launched by the U.S. government to help companies weather the COVID-19 economic shutdown has led to legal and regulatory woes for lenders.

California rail yard gunman was 'highly disgruntled' over work, police say

A transit employee who gunned down nine co-workers and killed himself at a Northern California rail yard was "highly disgruntled" long before carrying out the latest U.S. shooting rampage, the county sheriff said on Thursday. Local authorities have declined to speculate on a precise motive for Wednesday's gun violence in San Jose, California, saying their work at the scene could take days, assisted by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

U.S. says $11.6 billion NYC-area tunnel project reaches key milestones

Two U.S. agencies on Friday said a planned $11.6 billion project to reconstruct and add a new tunnel between New York City and New Jersey reached two key milestones that will allow it to advance and receive federal funding. The Federal Railroad Administration and Federal Transit Administration on Friday jointly issued the final Environment Impact Statement and Record of Decision for the Hudson Tunnel Project, key steps for the project that is a crucial economic link in the U.S. Northeast.

U.S. Senate argues over Capitol riot probe in marathon session

Democrats in the U.S. Senate urged Republicans on Thursday to join them in voting to support a commission to probe the deadly attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, although the idea seemed to lack critical support ahead of a vote. Senators argued for hours about the need for a commission, while also working to advance a sweeping tech bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/sweeping-bill-counter-china-wins-enough-support-advance-us-senate-2021-05-27 taking aim at China in a marathon session that stretched into the evening.

Biden budget to put price tag on policy priorities, earn likely Republican rebuke

The White House on Friday will lay out President Joe Biden's budget for trillions of dollars in spending on infrastructure, education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending. Biden, a Democrat, will put price tags on his policy priorities in what is expected to be a roughly $6 trillion blueprint for the fiscal year that starts on Oct. 1.

