Belarus opens criminal case against Latvian officials over ice hockey flag swap -Belta
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:41 IST
Belarus has opened a criminal case against Latvian Foreign Minister Edgards Rinkevics and Riga Mayor Martins Stakis after the Belarusian state flag was replaced with a historical Belarusian red and white flag in Riga, Belta reported on Friday.
The red and white flag, now the symbol of the opposition in Belarus, appeared in the centre of the Latvian capital, which is hosting the Ice Hockey World Championship, amid an escalating diplomatic crisis between the two countries.
