Maha: Sena candidate elected unopposed to Thane ZP president's post

Shiv Sena candidate Pushpa Ganesh Borade-Patil was on Friday elected unopposed as the president of Thane Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra, an official said.
Presiding officer and sub-divisional officer Avinash Shinde announced the unopposed election of Borade-Patil, as hers was the only nomination received for the office.
Borade-Patil was elected from the Chargaon block of Ambernath, it was stated.
Following the elections, which were held in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols at Niyojan Bhavan here, the Sena's Thane district (rural) president Prakash Patil greeted Borade-Patil.
In the 53-member local body, the Sena has a strength of 35, followed by the BJP with 16 and the NCP with two members.
