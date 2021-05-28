Left Menu

Maha: Sena candidate elected unopposed to Thane ZP president's post

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:53 IST
Maha: Sena candidate elected unopposed to Thane ZP president's post
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena candidate Pushpa Ganesh Borade-Patil was on Friday elected unopposed as the president of Thane Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra, an official said.

Presiding officer and sub-divisional officer Avinash Shinde announced the unopposed election of Borade-Patil, as hers was the only nomination received for the office.

Borade-Patil was elected from the Chargaon block of Ambernath, it was stated.

Following the elections, which were held in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols at Niyojan Bhavan here, the Sena's Thane district (rural) president Prakash Patil greeted Borade-Patil.

In the 53-member local body, the Sena has a strength of 35, followed by the BJP with 16 and the NCP with two members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021