Left Menu

UP govt following dictatorship: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of pursuing dictatorship after the Essential Services Maintenance Act was extended for the third time in the state.She said the Yogi government is following policies aimed at suppressing democratic rights of employees.The UP government is following the dictatorship.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:54 IST
UP govt following dictatorship: Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of pursuing dictatorship after the Essential Services Maintenance Act was extended for the third time in the state.

She said the Yogi government is following policies aimed at suppressing democratic rights of employees.

''The UP government is following the dictatorship. A number of demands of employee organisations of the state are pending. Instead of sitting and talking to them, the government has extended ESMA in the state for the third time'' Priyanka said in her Facebook post.

''The government policies are against the democratic rights of employees,'' she added.

The state government had on Thursday extended the ESMA in the state, banning strikes in public services, corporations and local authorities under it, for a period of six months A notification to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

The Act gives police the powers to arrest, without a warrant, anybody for violating its provisions.

The Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 mandates imprisonment for a term which may extend to a year, or a fine which may extend to Rs 1,000, or both, to any person who instigates a strike which was illegal under the Act. The Uttar Pradesh government had initially invoked the ESMA in the state in May 2020 for a period of six months. It subsequently extended the provisions for another six months on November 25, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021