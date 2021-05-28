Left Menu

Germany urges Russia to reverse ban on German NGOs

"To prohibit them from working is totally incomprehensible," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a regular government news conference, demanding a reversal of "this unjust measure." The TASS news agency on Wednesday identified the three organisations banned by the Russian state prosecutor's office as the Forum Russischsprachiger Europäer, the Zentrum für die Liberale Moderne and the Deutsch-Russischer Austausch.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:10 IST
Germany urges Russia to reverse ban on German NGOs
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany urged Russia on Friday to reverse a decision to ban three German non-governmental organisations it labelled as "undesirable" entities. "To prohibit them from working is totally incomprehensible," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a regular government news conference, demanding a reversal of "this unjust measure."

The TASS news agency on Wednesday identified the three organisations banned by the Russian state prosecutor's office as the Forum Russischsprachiger Europäer, the Zentrum für die Liberale Moderne and the Deutsch-Russischer Austausch. Relations between Germany and Russia have been strained by the poisoning and imprisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny, Moscow's backing of separatists in east Ukraine, and the murder of a former Chechen rebel in Berlin.

Merkel, who will step down as chancellor after an election in September, has been criticised for being soft on Russia, especially by refusing to suspend an almost completed pipeline project to bring Russian gas to Germany. The Forum Russischsprachiger Europäer was founded by Russian speakers in Germany who accuse Putin of undermining democracy and basic freedoms in Russia.

The Zentrum für die Liberale Moderne is a think tank founded in 2017 by two Greens politicians to foster democracy, individual liberty and cosmopolitanism. Germany's ecologist Greens, who are neck-and-neck with Merkel's conservatives four months before the general election, have vowed to scrap the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is opposed by European countries, such as Poland, who say it increases Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

Founded in 1992, the Deutsch-Russischer Austausch (DRA), which works to strengthen inter-cultural dialogue and human rights in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and other European countries, said the decision to ban it in Russia was "absurd."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021