Andhra CM moots 16 health hubs with help from pvt players

Amaravati, May 28 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday mooted the idea of creating at least 16 health hubs across the State by involving private players.

He asked the Health Department officials to work out a concrete plan within a month.

Advertisement

Addressing a Covid-19 review meeting, the Chief Minister said each of the 13 district headquarters and three major municipal corporations (Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and Tirupati) should have one health hub in 30-50 acres of land apiece.

We will give five acres of land free of cost to each private player for setting up either a super-specialty or a multi-specialty hospital. Each should invest Rs 100 crore in three years. This will take tertiary healthcare in the State to a different level with private participation, the Chief Minister said.

He asked the officials to identify required land in a good location in the district headquarters and the three municipal corporations for the hubs.

Jagan said the State government would be setting up 16 new medical colleges and nursing colleges across the State.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials attended.

PTI DBV NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)