Man who stabbed policewoman in France had strict Islamic practice -minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:33 IST
A man who stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman on Friday in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre in western France followed a strict practice of Islam in prison, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
Darmanin told reporters the suspect was French and was born in France.
