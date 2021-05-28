UK PM unwise not to investigate flat refurbishment, cleared over conflict of interest-report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "unwisely" allowed a refurbishment of his flat to proceed without more rigorous consideration of how it would be funded, the independent adviser on ministers' interests said in a report. "The Prime Minister – unwisely, in my view – allowed the refurbishment of the apartment at No 11 Downing Street to proceed without more rigorous regard for how this would be funded," the report, written by Christopher Geidt, said.

The report found that a Conservative Party donor had settled an invoice for some of the refurbishment cost, but said Johnson was unaware of this and said no conflict of interest had arisen.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)