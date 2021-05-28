Save TDP from YSR Congress, police: Naidu to partymen

Amaravati, May 28 (PTI): Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the immediate task on their hand was to save the party from the alleged sustained vicious attacks of the ruling YSR Congress and the police in Andhra Pradesh.

Hitting back at the YSRC leaders with counter-cases should be the new strategy to stop the alleged aggression of the ruling party, he told the TDP rank and file.

Addressing the valedictory of the TDPs two-day annual conclave Mahanadu, the former Chief Minister said their returning to power in 2024 was certain given the growing peoples mood against the Jagan regime,'' but the immediate task was to protect the party from the vicious attacks.

Like a vaccine prevents coronavirus, we should thwart the false cases against our leaders by filing counter-cases against the YSRC leaders and pushing them onto the defensive.

We will mobilise support of local lawyers for this, Chandrababu told the TDP workers.

He asked the leaders to identify active young workers in the party and gear them up to fight the rivals effectively in their respective areas.

Chandrababu once again sounded apologetic for not devoting necessary attention to the party (when in power) as he laid emphasis on rebuilding the truncated State.

He said the next one year was crucial to strengthen the party organisation and activities in every constituency.

On the second day, the Mahanadu passed the customary resolution requesting the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on the TDP founder N T Rama Rao.

The party paid rich tributes to the legendary actor on his 98th birth anniversary.

The Mahanadu adopted resolutions lashing out at the K Chandrasekhar Rao regime in Telangana, particularly over the alleged neglect of the healthcare and education sectors, closure of industries, growing unemployment and other issues.

On Andhra Pradash, the conclave passed resolutions on the alleged slow pace of irrigation projects and the crisis in the agriculture sector, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, hoodwinking people in the name of Navaratnalu (welfare schemes of the government) and the deception over the grant of special category status to the State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)