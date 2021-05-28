Left Menu

Efforts on to provide quota to Marathas: Maharashtra govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:13 IST
The Maharashtra government had not stopped its efforts to provide quota to the Maratha community, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Friday.

The Rajya Sabha member from the BJP met Thackeray to discuss the issue in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling on May 5 which quashed the quota for the Marathas in government jobs and education.

''The discussions were positive and Thackeray made it clear that (ensuring) justice to the community was the stand of the government and all efforts are being made in that direction,'' PWD minister Ashok Chavan, who was present at the meeting, tweeted.

Chavan, who heads a cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota issue, further said the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government has not given up the efforts to ensure that the quota is restored.

The quota legislation was enacted under a BJP government, but now the saffron party is not trying to do anything to restore it and only threatening to launch agitation, the Congress leader further said.

''The difference between the two approaches is very clear. We can still work hand in hand. Let's see who is genuine,'' he added.

The state government has set up an eight-member committee headed by retired High Court judge Dilip Bhosale to analyse the Supreme Court verdict. It is expected to submit its report by May 31.

