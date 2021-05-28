Left Menu

UK PM told Hungary's Orban of significant human rights concerns

File Photo Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Viktor Orban he had significant concerns about human rights in Hungary, including gender equality, LGBT rights and media freedom in a meeting between the two leaders in London on Friday.

"The Prime Minister raised his significant concerns about human rights in Hungary, including gender equality, LGBT rights and media freedom," a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.

"The leaders also discussed a number of foreign policy issues including Russia, Belarus and China. The Prime Minister encouraged Hungary to use their influence to promote democracy and stability."

