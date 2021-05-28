New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL84 UP-4THLD HOOCH 11 dead after consuming spurious liquor in UP's Aligarh Aligarh (UP): Eleven people died on Friday and some more were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor sold by a licensed vendor here, a senior official said.

DEL106 VIRUS-UP-LD SHARMA Only focus right now is to ramp up Purvanchal's health infrastructure: BJP MLC Sharma New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's close aide and bureaucrat-turned-politician Arvind Kumar Sharma on Friday said his focus now is to ramp up the health infrastructure in Purvanchal area, including Varanasi, to prepare the region for better handling of coronavirus in coming days.

DES36 UP-PRIYANKA UP govt following dictatorship: Priyanka Gandhi Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of pursuing dictatorship after the Essential Services Maintenance Act was extended for the third time in the state. DES32 UP-VACCINE-LD-ACTION UP vaccine goof-up: Health worker suspended, medical officer transferred Siddharthnagar (UP): A health worker was suspended and a medical officer transferred two weeks after 20 villagers here were administered Covaxin after getting Covishield as their first dose.

DES10 UP-MLA-LD RAMDEV UP BJP MLA backs Ramdev over comments on allopathy Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has joined the row between Ramdev and the doctors' fraternity, saying some doctors are like ''demons''.

DES45 UP-AYODHYA-MOSQUE Donations for Ayodhya mosque made tax-free Ayodhya: The government has granted tax exemption to those contributing for the construction of the mosque, for which the Supreme Court had allotted five acres in the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi land dispute case, according to a members of the trust overseeing the project.

DEL93 CONG-PUNJAB-PANEL Amarinder-Sidhu row: Sonia sets up 3-member panel to resolve differences among leaders in Punjab New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday set up a three-member committee to resolve differences among its leaders in Punjab amid an open war of words between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu.

DES39 PB-FARMERS-LD-PROTEST BKU-Ekta Ugrahan begins 3-day protest against Punjab govt’s handling of COVID-19 Patiala (Pb): Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Friday began a three-day protest in Patiala, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's home constituency, over the state government's alleged failure to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES16 HR-SCHOOLS Haryana govt extends summer vacations in schools till June 15 Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Friday extended the summer holidays in all schools till June 15.

DES12 HP-BLACK FUNGUS-DEATHS Two men suffering from black fungus die in Himachal Shimla: Two men who were undergoing treatment for black fungus died at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, a health official said.

DES2 RJ-BLACK FUNGUS-DEATHS Three suspected black fungus deaths in Rajasthan Kota (Raj): Three suspected deaths due to black fungus were reported at a hospital here, the doctors at the facility said on Friday.

DES35 UKD-CABINET Uttarakhand to send proposal to remove pilgrimage sites from Valley of Flowers ESZ ambit Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Friday said it will send a revised proposal to the Centre to remove popular pilgrimage sites Hemkund Sahib, Ghangharia and the Lokpal temple from the ambit of the Valley of Flowers eco-sensitive zone.

