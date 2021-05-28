Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata for skipping meeting with PM Modi, says dark day for ethos of cooperative federalism

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cyclone Yaas, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday termed the event as a dark day in India's long-standing ethos of cooperative federalism. "Today is a dark day in India's long-standing ethos of cooperative federalism, a principle held sacred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shown once again that she is insensitive to the sufferings of the people of West Bengal," tweeted Adhikari.

"The way Mamata Didi behaved with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects her dictatorial nature and lack of respect for constitutional values. Instead of working with the Prime Minister for the betterment of West Bengal, she is indulging in petty politics. Her skipping the meeting is disgusting," the BJP leader said. Adhikari said despite the difference of opinions and ideology, chief ministers who belong to non-NDA parties worked in coordination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time of crisis. He shared photos of meetings between Prime Minister Modi with leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan, Naveen Patnayak, Omar Abdullah and late J Jayalalithaa.

"On previous occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed floods, cyclone situations with different Chief Ministers who belonged to non-NDA parties. None of these Chief Ministers behaved the way Mamata Didi behaved today. There is a time for politics and a time for governance. Didi cannot comprehend that," said Adhikari. He further alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government misappropriated the Amphan relief fund provided by the Centre.

"If her track record is anything to go by, Mamata Didi's administration was unable to manage Amphan relief. Rampant loot plagued the relief works. Even now, West Bengal is suffering and the state government is in absent mode," he alleged. BJP President JP Nadda also criticised Banerjee for not attending the review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji holds the principle of Cooperative federalism very sacred and has been actively working with all chief ministers irrespective of party to give relief to the people. Unsurprisingly Mamata Banerjee's tactics and petty politics have once again come to haunt the people of Bengal," tweeted Nadda. "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands strong with the citizens of West Bengal in wake of cyclone Yaas, Mamata ji should also set aside her ego for the welfare of people. Her absence from the Prime Minister's meeting is the murder of constitutional ethos and the culture of cooperative federalism," the BJP chief said.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post cyclonic situation. Mamata Banerjee was supposed to attained the meeting. However, she arrived late by 30 minutes and handed him over reports of damage caused by the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Following this, she left for her prescheduled meeting at Digha. Banerjee asked for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package from the Centre after a cyclonic storm Yaas ravaged several parts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal and Odisha. Prior to reaching West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other officials of the state administrations to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Cyclone Yaas made its landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday. Several districts including Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana and Jhargram suffered the impact in the last two days. The coastal areas like Digha and Sundarban were the worst affected. (ANI)

