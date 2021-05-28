11 inter-State gang of dacoits held in Mangaluru

Eleven inter-State dacoits involved in two cases of kidnapping, looting and murder attempt have been arrested here by the City Crime Branch and police from Moodbidri in a joint operation.

Two cars, five swords, 10 mobile phones and 300 gm of gold out of the 440 gm that was looted have been recovered, city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Friday.

The kidnapping took place in the first week of May when one Waqar Younis, assigned to carry gold to a person in Bengaluru, was kidnapped and looted at Uppala in Kasaragod, Kerala.

Younis was later released by the abductors.

The person in Bengaluru later made threat calls to Younis asking him to hand over the gold and sent people led by one Abdul Salam to retrieve the yellow metal.

They were also allegedlytold to eliminate him if the gold was not recovered.

All the people involved in the two crimes are accused in the case, police sources said.

The arrested accused belong to different places in Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Thane and Kasaragod, the sources said.

