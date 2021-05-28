Rise above petty politics, shed ego: Adityanath slams Mamata for skipping PM meet on Yaas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday criticised his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for skipping a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Cyclone Yaas, and said non-cooperation with the Centre is a blatant violation of constitution norms.

He also said the TMC supremo should rise above ''petty politics, shed her ego'' and work with the nation to provide relief to the people of Bengal.

''Non-cooperation by @MamataOfficial with Centre is blatant violation of constitutional norms & against the ethos of cooperative federalism. Absence from PM's meeting shows her insensitivity towards welfare and betterment of people of Bengal at difficult times due to Cyclone Yaas,'' Adityanath said in a tweet.

Modi visited Odisha and West Bengal and held review meetings in both the states on the post-cyclone situation. While Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the meet, Banerjee skipped the review meeting in her state.

Mamata, however, submitted a report to the prime minister on the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state, and sought a Rs 20,000-crore package for redevelopment of the worst-affected areas.

In a second tweet, he UP CM said, ''Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji and the entire nation stand with the people of Bengal. @MamataOfficial should rise above petty politics, shed her ego and work with the nation to provide relief to the people of Bengal.'' PTI ABN TIR TIR

