Left Menu

Boris Johnson criticised for meeting with Hungary's Orban

It said Johnson raised human rights with Orban, an anti-immigration nationalist who has clamped down on media and judicial freedom and described Muslim migrants as invaders who threaten Europes Christian cultural identity.Johnsons office said the prime minister raised his significant concerns about human rights in Hungary, including gender equality, LGBT rights and media freedom.The leaders also discussed a number of foreign policy issues including Russia, Belarus and China, Downing Street said.

PTI | London | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:16 IST
Boris Johnson criticised for meeting with Hungary's Orban
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday, but faced criticism for inviting the hardline European leader to 10 Downing St.

The meeting came ahead of Hungary assuming the presidency of the Visegrad Group of Central European nations in July, and Johnson's office said “the prime minister looked forward to the UK working more closely with the group in future.” In a statement, Johnson's office said the two leaders discussed issues including security and climate change. It said Johnson raised human rights with Orban, an anti-immigration nationalist who has clamped down on media and judicial freedom and described Muslim migrants as invaders who threaten Europe's Christian cultural identity.

Johnson's office said the prime minister “raised his significant concerns about human rights in Hungary, including gender equality, LGBT rights and media freedom”.

“The leaders also discussed a number of foreign policy issues including Russia, Belarus and China,'' Downing Street said. ''The prime minister encouraged Hungary to use their influence to promote democracy and stability.” Hungary is a European Union member, but Orban has previously praised Johnson for taking Britain out of the bloc. He is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has twice blocked the EU from issuing statements condemning China for actions in Hong Kong.

Johnson speaks regularly with EU leaders, but has held relatively few face-to-face meetings since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago. The most recent was with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin earlier this month.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng defended the Orban meeting, saying leaders had to meet counterparts “whose values we don't necessarily share.” Opposition Labour Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Lisa Nandy said Johnson should challenge Orban's “repeated attempts to undermine democratic values.” “Anything less than a robust rejection of these acts is tantamount to rolling out the red carpet,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021