Lebanon’s Hezbollah congratulates Syria's Assad on election victory - statement
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:34 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah on Friday congratulated Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on winning a fourth term in office, it said in a statement.
"We hope that upcoming years will be a great opportunity for Syria to return to playing its natural and leading role globally and regionally," it said. Assad won the election on Thursday with a majority of 95.1%.
