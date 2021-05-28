Freedom fighter Kaliannan dead; TN CM, leaders condole death

Constituent Assembly member and freedom fighter T M Kaliannan Gounder passed away on Friday at the age of 101 at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of parties condoled his death.

Advertisement

''In his young age, he was a member of the Indian Constituent Assembly and a veteran leader of the Congress movement,'' Stalin said. Death of Kaliannan was a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and the nation, the Chief Minister said.

While he was a college student, he involved himself in the freedom struggle and as a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, he was an embodiment of simplicity, Stalin said.

He had been a Member of Parliament, legislative Assembly and Council as well and he dedicated his life for the service of the people, he added.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K S Alagiri said Kaliannan was a member of the Constituent Assembly and hailed the centenarian's services to the nation during the freedom movement.

Condoling his death, Alagiri said Kaliannan had held the offices of vice-president and treasurer in the TNCC.

A votary of Gandhian principles, Kaliannan followed the footsteps of stalwart K Kamaraj and worked for the people with honesty, courage and simplicity, Alagiri said.

''Kaliannan's death is an irreparable loss for the Congress movement,'' he said.

''He was the last member of the Constituent Assembly (to be alive) and I was grieved to learn his demise,'' Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai said and urged thegovernment to accord a state funeral to the departed leader.

PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss was among others who condoled Kaliannan's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)