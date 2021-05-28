Syria's Assad tells voters they have re-defined revolution

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said on Friday those who went out to vote in presidential elections have brought back the true meaning of revolution after it was tarnished by "mercenaries".

"You have saved its reputation and relaunched it," Assad said in a televised speech one day after he was announced as the winner of the presidential election with 95% of the vote. (Reporting By Alaa Swilam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)

