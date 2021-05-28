Left Menu

WHO expert says the issue of COVID-19 origins 'poisoned by politics'

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:02 IST
Representative Image

The World Health Organization's (WHO) top emergency expert Mike Ryan on Friday urged for the separation of the "politics" of the question of the origin of the coronavirus from the science of it, days after U.S. President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the question.

"We would like for everyone out there to separate, if they can, the politics of this issue from the science. This whole process is being poisoned by politics," Ryan said during a press conference, adding further studies are going to be needed to find the origins of the virus.

