Why India reduced to depending on other countries to vaccinate own people, asks Priyanka

Slamming the Centre's vaccine policy, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked why has India, one of the biggest exporters of vaccines in the world, been reduced to depending on other countries for vaccines to inoculate its own people.

The Congress general secretary's poser to the government came in a tweet as part of her 'Zimmedaar Kaun?' (who is responsible) campaign under which she is asking questions of the government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

''Why has India, one of the biggest exporters of vaccines in the world been reduced to depending on other countries 4 vaccines to vaccinate its own people?'' she tweeted, along with a video on the vaccine shortage, holding the government responsible for it.

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hit out at the Centre over what she said was a ''directionless'' vaccination policy and questioned the government over the export of jabs earlier this year.

Questions need to be asked so that the people in power understand their responsibility and accountability towards this country, Priyanka Gandhi had asserted while announcing her 'Zimmedaar Kaun' campaign on Tuesday.

The Congress has been critical of the Centre's handling of the Covid situation in the country, especially its vaccine policy, but the government has dismissed the criticism of the opposition party, accusing it of politicising the pandemic.

