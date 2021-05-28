Left Menu

Why India reduced to depending on other countries to vaccinate own people, asks Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:15 IST
Why India reduced to depending on other countries to vaccinate own people, asks Priyanka
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the Centre's vaccine policy, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked why has India, one of the biggest exporters of vaccines in the world, been reduced to depending on other countries for vaccines to inoculate its own people.

The Congress general secretary's poser to the government came in a tweet as part of her 'Zimmedaar Kaun?' (who is responsible) campaign under which she is asking questions of the government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

''Why has India, one of the biggest exporters of vaccines in the world been reduced to depending on other countries 4 vaccines to vaccinate its own people?'' she tweeted, along with a video on the vaccine shortage, holding the government responsible for it.

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hit out at the Centre over what she said was a ''directionless'' vaccination policy and questioned the government over the export of jabs earlier this year.

Questions need to be asked so that the people in power understand their responsibility and accountability towards this country, Priyanka Gandhi had asserted while announcing her 'Zimmedaar Kaun' campaign on Tuesday.

The Congress has been critical of the Centre's handling of the Covid situation in the country, especially its vaccine policy, but the government has dismissed the criticism of the opposition party, accusing it of politicising the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021