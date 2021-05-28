Why India dependent on other countries for COVID vaccines: Priyanka Gandhi asks Centre

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday questioned the Centre that why is it dependent on other countries for COVID vaccines when India is of the biggest exporters of vaccines in the world. "Why has India, one of the biggest exporters of vaccines in the world been reduced to depending on other countries for vaccines to vaccinate its own people?" tweeted Vadra.

Vadra's remark comes on the same day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a sharp swipe at the Narendra Modi-led central government alleging that the Prime Minister, with his poor vaccine strategy, was responsible for the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. "The Prime Minister's 'nautanki' is the reason behind the second wave of COVID19 in India. He did not understand COVID19. India's death rate is a lie. The government should tell the truth," Rahul Gandhi said at a virtual press conference.

"The government is not understanding the nature of what they're fighting. Understand the dangers of mutation of this virus. You are creating a liability for the whole planet. Why? Because you are allowing 97 per cent of the population to be attacked by the virus as only 3 per cent are vaccinated. If the vaccination keeps on going like this then the vaccination of the whole country will be complete by May 2024," he said. Following Rahul Gandhi's allegations, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar came to Government's rescue and said that India will vaccinate all its people against COVID-19 by December 2021.

Addressing a press conference here, Javadekar said, "The Union Health Ministry last week explained the framework of the administration of 216 crore COVID vaccine doses by December 2021. It means 108 crore people will be vaccinated. It clearly mentioned the vaccines like Covaxin, Covishied, Zydus Cadila, Sputnik V and others for the purpose. So people should understand the immunization against COVID in India will be completed before December 2021." The Union Minister accused the Wayanad MP of spreading fear and said India is the second fastest and most vaccinated country today.

"Rahul Gandhi ji if you understand the importance of vaccines, then why did you put a question mark on it when the Covaxin was introduced. Do not create confusion in the minds of people. Your gimmick did not stop even when the Prime Minister took the vaccine himself. By December, 216 crore new vaccine doses will arrive in India. Which will be administered to more than 108 crore people. Do not spread fear. India is the second fastest and most vaccinated country today," Javadekar said. "When the nation is fighting the COVID, at such a time, Rahul Gandhi uses the word 'nautanki' for the efforts made by the government. It is an insult to the country and its people. We will not use such words because the public has stopped their 'nautanki' already," he added. (ANI)

