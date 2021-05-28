Left Menu

White House says no changes to U.S.-Russia summit after latest cyber attack

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:19 IST
White House says no changes to U.S.-Russia summit after latest cyber attack
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Friday it will not change an upcoming summit between President Joe Biden with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Microsoft flagged a cyber attack on U.S. government agencies by Nobelium, the group behind last year's SolarWind hack that originated from Russia.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters "we're going to move forward with that" summit when asked about the hack's possible impact on the meeting.

The Kremlin has said it has no information about the latest attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydeny and more

Science News Roundup: Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday; S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021