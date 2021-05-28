White House says no changes to U.S.-Russia summit after latest cyber attack

The White House said on Friday it will not change an upcoming summit between President Joe Biden with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Microsoft flagged a cyber attack on U.S. government agencies by Nobelium, the group behind last year's SolarWind hack that originated from Russia.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters "we're going to move forward with that" summit when asked about the hack's possible impact on the meeting.

The Kremlin has said it has no information about the latest attack.

