Maratha quota: Maha BJP chief hits out at Dy CM Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:22 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ChDadaPatil)
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday hit out at the state's deputy chief minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar for claiming that the Maratha community would have to hit the streets to get reservations in jobs and education.

Patil said Pawar, instead of making such statements, must get his government in the state to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the May 5 order striking down reservations for the Maratha community.

Patil also said, while the case was being heard in the SC, the state government must introduce a Rs 3,000 crore package for the community.

He said the previous government under Devendra Fadnavis gave reservations to the community but the ''carelessness and mistakes'' of the Uddhav Thackeray government had led to the apex court striking down the legislation.

