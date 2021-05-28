Left Menu

Iran's Rouhani congratulates Syria's Assad on election victory

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Friday congratulated Syria's Bashar al-Assad on winning a fourth presidential term, according to an Iranian presidential website.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 29-05-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:55 IST
Iran's Rouhani congratulates Syria's Assad on election victory
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Friday congratulated Syria's Bashar al-Assad on winning a fourth presidential term, according to an Iranian presidential website. "I sincerely congratulate you on the successful conduct of the elections and your re-election as President of the Syrian Arab Republic," Rouhani said in a statement to Iran's close ally Assad.

"The Syrian people took an important step in deciding the fate and prosperity of Syria with their large turnout and decisive choice," Rouhani added, according to his website. Assad won the election on Thursday with a majority of 95.1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021