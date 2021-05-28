Left Menu

Blinken says U.S. and India united in tackling COVID-19

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:57 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday that their two countries were united in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help to deal with India's coronavirus crisis, told reporters while standing with Blinken at the State Department India was grateful to the U.S. administration for strong support and solidarity.

