Blinken says U.S. and India united in tackling COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday that their two countries were united in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help to deal with India's coronavirus crisis, told reporters while standing with Blinken at the State Department India was grateful to the U.S. administration for strong support and solidarity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)