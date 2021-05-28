Left Menu

Congress seeks Rs 3,000 crore cyclone relief for West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a financial relief package of at least Rs 3,000 crore to West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand for the damage caused by cyclone Yaas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:57 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a financial relief package of at least Rs 3,000 crore to West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand for the damage caused by cyclone Yaas. "The Indian National Congress, its President Sonia Gandhi, as indeed every party worker stands in solidarity with the people of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand in these times of widespread destruction caused by Cyclone 'Yaas'. Coming at a time when the people were already reeling under severe distress caused by the ravaging second wave of COVID, the cyclone has caused immense hardship to ordinary people, especially the farmers, poor and the marginalised," Surjewala said.

"We urge upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show magnanimity by rising above political differences and give a financial package of at least Rs 3,000 crore (to be proportionately distributed amongst the three states as per the scale of damage), on the lines of the cyclone relief package announced by him on May 19, 2021 in Gujarat which was similarly affected by a cyclone," he said. He said the party has instructed its state committees, leaders and workers to undertake intensive relief work to assist those affected.

"Congress believes that every household ravaged by the cyclone requires special financial assistance and considering the impact of the cyclone, Rs 1,000 crore ( Rs 500 crore for Orissa and Rs 500 between West Bengal and Jharkhand) is grossly insufficient to meet the needs of lakhs rendered homeless, medically affected and without a livelihood. It can hardly restore normalcy and wipe the tears of the people," he said. The Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal and Odisha earlier in the day. The cyclone Yaas made its landfall in Odisha on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

