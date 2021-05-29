Left Menu

Ireland hopes for staggered return to offices from August

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 29-05-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 00:15 IST
Ireland hopes for staggered return to offices from August
Ireland hopes to permit a staggered return of employees to their offices from August, the government said on Friday, with the advice to continue to work from home unless necessary "as strong as ever" until then.

"The message is to continue to work from home if at all possible and we anticipate that is going to be the advice until September," Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told a news conference.

"However we will give consideration, if things continue to improve (in managing COVID-19), to some kind of phased return perhaps in August around people going in on a staggered basis or for training or induction or reasons such as that."

