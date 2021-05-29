Left Menu

Jaishankar thanks US for 'strong support' at India's 'moment of great difficulty'

Blinken said in the early days of COVID-19, India was there for the US, something which the country will never forget.Now we want to make sure that we are there for and with India, he said.Weve a lot of issues to discuss.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his counterpart Antony Blinken and thanked the Biden administration for its ''strong support and solidarity'' with India at a moment of ''great difficulty'' for the country in combating the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar, who is on an official trip to the US, is the first Indian Cabinet minister to visit the country since Joe Biden became US President on January 20. Blinken said in the early days of COVID-19, India was there for the US, something which the country ''will never forget''.

''Now we want to make sure that we are there for and with India,'' he said.

''We've a lot of issues to discuss. I think our relations have grown stronger over the years and I'm very confident that it'll continue to do so. I want to express our gratitude to the administration and US for strong support and solidarity at the moment of great difficulty for us,'' Jaishankar told reporters here at the State Department.

Blinken said the US and India are working jointly on many important challenges of ''our time''.

''We are united in confronting COVID-19 together,'' he said.

''The partnership between the US and India is vital, strong, and I think it is increasingly productive,'' Blinken added.

